press conference of the head coach of the red-and-white Rui Vitoria. Sport-Express

Pre-match press conference of the head coach and midfielder of the red and white.

On Wednesday, at the Otkritie Bank Arena, Spartak will play their first Europa League group stage match against Polish Legia. On the eve of the match, the head coach of the team Rui Vitoria and the midfielder Quincy Promes answered the questions of the journalists.

I want to win both the RPL and the Europa League

– With what feelings approach the start of the group stage of the Europa League? – a question to Quincy Promes.

– Now only positive emotions on the eve of the start. This is a chance for Spartak to show their strength, this is a top tournament. I look forward to the start of the match.

– Spartak has a difficult start to the season. What’s going on with the team?

– We had a difficult start, but in the last match we won. We only think about tomorrow’s game. It’s cool that we play at home. I hope the fans will support us and show them that the black streak is behind us.

– How are you feeling after the injury?

– I have fully recovered and am fully prepared.

– Will the goal against Khimki give you confidence?

– In general, goals are not my job, it is more important for me to give passes, but I can also score. It doesn’t matter who scores, the main thing is teamwork.

– Will Spartak be able to play attacking football in European cups?

– We are dangerous in counterattacks, this is our weapon. But we can play in a different way. However, this is more a question for the coach.

– What do you expect from Legia?

– Legia is the reigning champion, but now they have a difficult start. I don’t think that our task is to take the third place, we want to fight for more. It is very important for us to start with a victory.

– What would you ask a sports genie – a victory in the RPL or a victory in the Europa League?

– Complex issue. I would choose both!

If someone says that these were the easiest fees in their life, it means that they liked them.

– We will only play to win, – began Rui Vitoria. – I studied Legia well, we will have a tough match. They move well, but we are ready. All the guys are focused. We have everything to win.

– Do you agree that Spartak will fight Legia for the third place in the group?

– We have four strong teams in the group, six matches await us. Each game is like a final for us. Today all thoughts are about “Legia”, then we will discuss the next rivals. Favorites and outsiders are calculations on paper. Football is easier than mathematics. We want to get three points, we are preparing for each individual game.

– Will you be able to play attacking football in the Europa League?

– It is important to be strong in four aspects: the organization of the game in defense and attack, as well as the transition from defense to attack and vice versa. You have to be strong in all the components, you need a balance.

– Are there any injuries in the team after the last match?

– No new injuries. Melkadze and Maslov continue the restoration process.

– How would you rate the team’s physical form?

– Why does everyone always talk only about physical data? Football is primarily about decision making. Physical condition is only one component.

– 10 years ago Spartak lost to Legia in Moscow. Do you know about this match?

– I know about the match 10 years ago. But we don’t care what happened then. Tomorrow we have to be very focused and quick-witted to understand what is happening on the field. We must pay attention to the details that will help us achieve victory. Whichever team pays more attention to detail will win.

– Former Spartak footballer Soslan Gatagov said that the club’s current players call your training camp the easiest. What do you think of it?

– If someone says that it was the easiest training camp in their life, it means that they liked them. We’re talking about the Europa League. I don’t want to discuss rumors. It’s just over the edge. If you want to discuss something else, let’s arrange a separate meeting. We are together with our entire team. I won 11 titles, reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Who is right then?