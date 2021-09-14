Revuto Fund will support new crypto projects in the Cardano ecosystem | Blockchain24

Revuto has announced the launch of a $ 2M Special R Fund to help blockchain startups successfully launch their Cardano Initial Coin Offering (ICO) crowdfunding campaigns. Revuto was the first ICO successfully completed on the Cardano blockchain at the beginning of the year, and the first decentralized application (dApp) on the Cardano platform.

The company provides a proactive subscription management solution using Cardano’s own tokens and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions to help people save money. Revuto managed to raise $ 10 million during the REVU token sale.

Revuto is committed to helping develop the Cardano network by providing the necessary know-how, community support and early support to make new blockchain projects successful as quickly as possible. This means that Cardano startups will be able to access funds from the newly created crypto fund even before their ICO begins. The R Foundation offers support to blockchain developers in many different ways, from collaborative marketing efforts to helping launch an ICO on Revuto Launchpad.

According to Revuto CEO Vedran Wuckman, the company will leverage its unique position in the ecosystem by being the first ICO of its kind on Cardano with sufficient funding, technology, and an active community to help create projects for a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Revuto CEO Vedran Vukman describes the purpose of the R funds and the company’s position in the Cardano ecosystem:

“With one of the most active and largest communities gathered around Revuto, the conditions are already set for more Cardano ICOs, and we look forward to the ecosystem’s uplift and development. We want every token developer and creator to harness the growing power and community of Revuto and R Fund when thinking about launching their product. ”

It is reported that the first investment of the R-fund will be made public by the end of September.