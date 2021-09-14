Ronaldo was included in Manchester United’s squad for the match against Young Boys. Cavani – no

36-year-old Portuguese striker Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the team’s application for the first match of the Champions League group stage with the Young Boys. Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani will miss the match due to injury.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donnie van de Beck.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga.

Cavani has played only one match for the Mancunians this season. He missed the England championship game against Newcastle on 11 September (4-1). The Uruguayan was previously injured in a friendly match, which was held behind closed doors.

Let us remind you that today, on Tuesday, September 14, Manchester United will play away in the match of the 1st round of the group stage of the Champions League with the Swiss Young Boys. The match kicks off at 19:45 Moscow time.