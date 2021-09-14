Salma Hayek admitted that she almost died from COVID-19

Доктор актрисы просил ее отправиться в больницу, но звезда решила, что предпочитает умереть дома.

In a new interview, Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek admitted that her personal struggle with COVID-19 almost ended in death for her.

54-year-old Oscar winner told the publication Variety about her near-death battle with the virus at the start of the pandemic, saying she spent about seven weeks in isolation at her home in the UK. The actress lives with her 58-year-old businessman husband – CEO Kering François-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital, because things were very bad, but I refused, saying that I prefer to die at home,” – said the actress in an interview with the publication.

Hayek, who was on oxygen for a while during her illness, has not yet fully recovered the energy she once had.

Fortunately, her upcoming role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci as a clairvoyant convicted of helping Patricia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) in organizing the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in 1995 did not require a long stay on the set. It was such a role that she needed to return to her normal work after her recovery.

“The role did not take much of my time. It was easy. The perfect job to get back to the filming process a little at a time. I started to get in touch by

Zoom is at a certain stage of recovery, but could not communicate for a long time, because I quickly got tired. ”

Hayek joins a comprehensive list of celebrities who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19, including Salma’s good friend Antonio Banderas, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Neil Patrick Harris, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Alissa Milano.