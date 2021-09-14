Salma Hayek told how she did not get the role of Trinity in the “Matrix”

The actress honestly admitted that she passed the casting, but she was embarrassed by the high requirements for physical fitness

54-year-old Salma Hayek first spoke about how she auditioned for the role of Trinity in the cult “Matrix” and did not get the role because of her own laziness. Writes about this Just Jared.

The actress took part in the Red Table Talk program and the host asked her how she met Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred in the sequels to the franchise and played Niobe, the captain of the Logos.

It turned out that this happened during the casting for the first film in the series. Salma applied for the role of Trinity, but refused when she realized that she would not be able to meet the requirements for this role.



Salma Hayek [+–]

Salma Hayek [+–]

“We overcame many obstacles, screen tests and many auditions, and then they brought in stunt directors from Asia. And it was too much of a challenge. I’m flexible, I’m nimble, but I’m lazy. I never went to the gym,” Salma admitted.

“They told me:” You must run! “; I asked:” Where? ” not for her.

“And then Jada came in. Slim, sexy car … my God, she was so good. And I felt so embarrassed. She was in great shape, disciplined and capable of anything,” – said Hayek.

“I just looked at this woman and thought to myself:“ This is who I want to be when I grow up, ”concluded Salma.

But in the end, as you know, Carrie-Anne Moss got the role of Trinity, and Jada got the role of Niobe. Salma admitted that after the release of the film, she realized that the role of Trinity was as if specially created for Moss, which she had repeatedly told her about.

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity [+–]

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe in The Matrix [+–]

Recall that the first “Matrix” was released in 1999 and, with a budget of $ 63 million, grossed 465 million at the box office. In 2012, it entered the US National Film Registry and achieved cult status.

The last film in the trilogy was released in 2003. And now we are shooting the fourth, called “Matrix 4”. As in previous films in the franchise, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will again play the main roles. Jada Pinkett Smith will return to the role of Niobe, and the creators carefully hide other details. Filming took place in Chicago and Germany. And Reeves said that it will be a love story, and also that this part will not be a prequel.