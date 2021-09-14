Shipachev broke the KHL record for assists :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Dynamo Moscow forward made two assists in the game against Admiral and reached 510 assists

Photo: Global Look Press



Dynamo Moscow forward Vadim Shipachev made two assists in the KHL regular season match against Admiral Vladivostok and beat record league.

Now the 34-year-old striker has 510 assists in the KHL. He was ahead of Sergei Mozyakin in this indicator (509).

The meeting ended with a score of 5: 3 in favor of the Moscow club, which won all five matches of the new season. Dynamo won a strong-willed victory, scoring four goals in the third period. Shipachev scored the fifth goal of his club.

In total, Shipachev played 774 matches in the KHL, in which he scored 752 (242 + 510) points. The record is also held by Mozyakin (928).

Shipachev in the KHL also played for Severstal and SKA, with which he twice won the Gagarin Cup (2015, 2017). As part of the Russian national team, the forward became the Olympic champion in 2018, won gold, silver and two bronzes of the world championships.

Dynamo ranked first in the Western Conference with 10 points. “Admiral”, who lost all six matches, is located on the 10th line in the East with 3 points. In the next match, Dynamo will play against Siberia on 16 September, and Admiral will host Severstal a day later.