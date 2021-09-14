Singer Ariana Grande secretly married

According to sources, and the newlyweds. and parents on both sides are “very happy”.

The 27-year-old American singer, actress and model married her lover, 25-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez, writes People.

The wedding was very modest and took place at the artist’s house in Montecito (California). The celebration was attended by only two dozen guests. According to sources, the couple is very fond of this resort town, so there were no questions about the choice of the place of the wedding.

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez last December when she posted a photo of her ring with the caption “Forever” on social media. The young people began dating in January 2020 and spent a period of isolation together due to the coronavirus pandemic in her home.

In early April, the artist shared a series of personal photos with her 235 million subscribers.

“My heart, my personality! Thank you very much for being there,” the singer signed the photos.

Despite the seriousness of the relationship, the couple tried to keep them away from prying eyes. The couple was noticed several times on dates in Los Angeles, but the young people did not give any comments to the press. For the first time, Ariana showed her boyfriend in a joint video with Justin Bieber for the song “Stuck with U” in May last year.

Now, according to sources close to a couple, the newlyweds are very happy. Equally excited are parents on both sides who believe that Ariana and Dalton will make a great family.

Earlier we wrote that Dalton became the singer’s ninth boyfriend and the first who managed to lead her down the aisle. Prior to that, her boyfriends included actor Graham Phillips, blogger and aspiring actor Jay Brooks, singer Nathan Sykes, rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Mac Miller, actor Pete Davidson, who even proposed to her, and singer Mikey Foster.

Ariana is in the top 10 highest paid stars of show business. She earned $ 72 million over the past year.