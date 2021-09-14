Sochi – Ak Bars. Forecast and bet for 1.94 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Sochi will host Ak Bars. The game will take place at the Bolshoi on September 14th. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Sochi – Ak Bars: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Sochi

In five meetings of the new championship, the Sochi hockey players earned 5 points. And in the standings of the Western Conference, the team is in tenth place.

Regular season 2021/22 Sochi met with two victories at home. First, the Leopards crushed Cupid (4: 0), and then took points in a difficult match with Vityaz (6: 5 OT).





First defeat wards Evgeniya Stavrovsky also experienced being surrounded by their favorite fans. In the confrontation with CSKA Moscow Sochi lost big (1: 4).

A few days later, Sochi in Nizhny Novgorod failed to upset the local Torpedo (1: 2), and in the duel with Kunlun the guys from the Krasnodar Territory lost in the shootout battle (2: 3 B).

“AK Bars”

Kazan managed to go on the ice six times in the new season. But they managed to score only 5 points in these matches, which is why they got stuck on the seventh line in the East.

Regular season “AK Bars” opened with a home show with the participation of Jokerit, in which the leopards threw several unanswered goals into the gates of the guests (3: 0).

But after a convincing start, the team Dmitry Kvartalnov survived three defeats. At Tatneft Arena, Kazan surrendered to Kunlun (3: 4), Torpedo (1: 3) and CSKA (1: 2 OT).

Ak Bars managed to dilute the aforementioned failures in a meeting with Vityaz (2: 1 OT). And in a recent game, Kvartalnov’s team merged into Dynamo Minsk (2: 5).

Forecast and rate

Sochi’s victory is estimated at 4.78, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.60, and for the victory of “Ak Bars” – 1.59…

So far, the Kazan people are far from the form that would allow them to smash rivals of the level of Sochi. Now the hosts at the Bolshoi can even dream of the points they have earned.