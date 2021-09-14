Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft’s next-generation OS won’t run on new Apple computers. Reported by The Register.

A Microsoft representative confirmed the incompatibility between Windows 11 and Mac computers based on the M1 processor in a conversation with the publication. When asked about the reasons for the error when installing a new OS on a Mac, the specialist called the joint use of Windows 11 and M1 “an unsupported scenario”.

According to the authors, they were interested in why, when deploying an operating system from Microsoft on a Mac, an error about software incompatible for hardware began to appear. Enthusiasts were able to install Windows 11 on Apple computers and use it for some time without restrictions, but with the release of the latest updates, the device began to give an error.

The material says that there is no direct way to install the new OS on current Apple computers, but the system can be installed through an emulator. Despite the error that occurred, the system performance seemed to the authors “more than acceptable”. Also, a Microsoft representative was unable to explain how installing Windows 11 on devices with an M1 processor – despite the error – became possible.

Microsoft will begin rolling out Windows 11 to users’ computers on October 5. Earlier it became known that it is theoretically possible to install an OS on old PCs, but in this case, copies of the operating system will remain without updates.