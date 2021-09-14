Synchronized swimmer Romashina was awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky and a car

The swimming star after the starts in Tokyo became the only seven-time champion in synchronized swimming in the world.

Last weekend, the Grand Kremlin Palace hosted a solemn celebration of the Russian athletes who represented our country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Aide to the President of Russia Igor Levitin presented to the winners and prize-winners of the Olympics not only expensive foreign cars, but also state awards.

Olympics-2020: Evgeny Rylov brought Russia the first gold in swimming after 25 yearsIn addition, Evgeny Rylov set an Olympic record at a distance of 200 meters on his back.

Silver and bronze medalists were awarded with brand new BMW X3 cars, the winners of the Olympics became the owners of the BMW X5 keys. Among the awardees are Olympic triumphant swimmers Yevgeny Rylov, Kliment Kolesnikov and other swimming stars, as well as synchronized swimmers, who have left their rivals without gold for the 20th year in a row, taking everything at the starts.

Synchronized swimmer Svetlana Romashina became the legend of the 2020 Olympics. The 31-year-old “goldfish” at the end of the Games in Tokyo became the only seven-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming in the world. The athlete took two medals of the highest standard, first in a duet with Svetlana Kolesnichenko, then in the group discipline.

The only one on the planet: synchronized swimmer Svetlana Romashina became a seven-time Olympic championThe Russian “little mermaid” in Tokyo has added two gold medals to her collection of awards.

Romashina boasted a four-wheeled gift from her native country on her microblog. Moreover, President Vladimir Putin awarded the swimmer with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

“Of course, this is very pleasant, and I am extremely grateful. We were also presented with wonderful cars – I dreamed of such a car, I will keep it for myself, ”Svetlana admitted.

Svetlana Romashina’s ascent to the sports Olympus took place in 2008 in Beijing. Since then, the sports star has consistently brought gold medals from the Olympics. These Games were the final ones in the career of the Russian synchronized swimmer. Before the starts in Tokyo, Romashina announced that she was retiring from the sport and intends to devote herself to her family. She is married and has a preschool daughter.

