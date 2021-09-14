“The chances of Zenit in a meeting with Chelsea are scanty. In the match between Spartak and Legia, I think there will be a 1: 1 draw. “

Valery Kechinov, a six-time Russian champion with Spartak, shared his thoughts on the Europa League match with Polish Legia, and also told what he expects from the meeting between Zenit and Chelsea in the Champions League.

– Chelsea – Zenit? Here the favorite is obvious: of course, this is the London team, – our correspondent Nadezhda Gushchina quotes Kechinov as saying. – Chelsea are the Champions League winner, they are on the move now, the team has a good roster. Lukaku is definitely a very flamboyant acquisition. Right from the first round, he started to score. Of course, this makes Chelsea even stronger. I think Zenit’s chances are scanty here. It is clear that this is football, and there is such a factor as luck. If luck comes along, of course, something can be done. But Zenit will have a very difficult time. Moreover, Chelsea are playing at home. It will be difficult to achieve even a draw here.

– On Wednesday, Spartak will play against Legia Warsaw at home in the Europa League match. From the meetings with the Polish team in 2011, the fans of the red and whites had unpleasant memories: then the Spartak team lost to Legia on aggregate in the Europa League qualification.

– Yes, but those players who play today probably don’t remember these matches. Now this is a new tournament, where Spartak faces serious challenges. The group is very difficult for the Spartak team. Of course, two teams stand apart – Leicester and Napoli. But, of course, you shouldn’t discount Legia either. Because the Polish teams are very unpleasant. At the same time, they have been playing well for a long time. Therefore, I think it will not be easy for Spartak here. I believe that the whole team should give all their best at 100-150%. Only in this case it will be possible to count on a good result. If there is even the slightest underestimation, you may miss points.

– What result do you expect?

– I think there will be a 1: 1 draw.

The Chelsea v Zenit match will take place on 14 September in London. The beginning is at 22.00 (Moscow time).

The match between Spartak and Legia will take place on September 15 in Moscow and will start at 17.30 (Moscow time).