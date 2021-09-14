The developer has created Q1K3 – a 13KB analogue of Quake that runs in a browser

Single developer Dominic Szablewski recently showed your little project. He created an analogue of the first Quake called Q1K3, which “weighs” only 13 KB.

The game is launched directly in the browser – just follow the link to the author’s website. It is developed using the JavaScript programming language. The gameplay in Q1K3 is completely copied from Quake. The user explores locations, collects cartridges, looks for new weapons and destroys enemies. There is no sight in the game, so you have to navigate by the location of the gun in the center of the screen. The levels in Q1K3 refer to E1M1 and E1M3 from Quake. The developer released his project as part of the Js13KGames competition, where participants compete to create interactive entertainment.

As a reminder, the first Quake was released on PC in July 1996. Then the shooter appeared on the Sega Saturn and Nintendo 64 consoles, and on August 19 of this year it received a remaster for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Later, the re-release will appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.