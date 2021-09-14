The expert named the reasons for the rise in the cost of bitcoin to $ 50 thousand | News | News

Bitcoin is growing due to news of the expected update in September, as well as the influx of funds from investors in altcoins. This was announced on August 23 by the CEO of the cryptocurrency p2p platform Chatex, Michael Ross-Johnson.

“How long this trend will last is hard to say. A further increase to $ 52-54 thousand is possible, as well as a decrease to the level of $ 42-45 thousand per coin, ”the expert told Gazeta.ru.

How exactly Bitcoin will behave further is unknown. Ross-Johnson noted that the pressure of the United States, the European Union, China, and the United Kingdom on the cryptocurrency market will continue, as these countries are interested in bringing their analogs of cryptocurrencies to the market.

“The example of China shows how a country can implement a project to introduce its digital currency, while simultaneously exerting maximum pressure on the crypt (up to a mining ban). This global trend will be the main backdrop for the crypto market in the near future, and even serious positive news is unlikely to reverse the trend towards increased government regulation, ”said Ross-Johnson.

On Monday, bitcoin briefly surpassed the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since mid-May.

According to Binance, bitcoin as of 05:42 Moscow time rose in price by a little more than 2.5% – to over $ 50 thousand. But soon the exchange rate decreased and was in the region of $ 49.9-49.8 thousand.

In April, the cost of bitcoin set a new all-time high of $ 62.7 thousand. This happened after Tesla, a company of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk, announced an investment of $ 1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency.

Musk himself said on May 22 that he prefers cryptocurrency over classic cash. Shortly before that, he called the Dogecoin cryptocurrency “a potentially promising project.”

At the same time, the Bitcoin exchange rate has recently been influenced by the mining ban in China. On June 18, the People’s Bank of China banned financial institutions from conducting business related to virtual currency, and also warned investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading.