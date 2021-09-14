The former head of Belarusian hockey who threatened athletes was appointed senator: Belarus: Former USSR: Lenta.ru

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has appointed the former head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus Dmitry Baskov, who threatened opposition-minded athletes, as a senator of the upper house of parliament. The head of state announced his decision personally during a working meeting at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

Related materials “OMON brutalized” A year ago, Belarusians took to the streets. How Lukashenko suppressed the most massive protests in the country’s history

According to the Belarusian leader, Basque will focus on solving social problems, and will also work with sports topics.

Lukashenko noted that one should not believe the rumors that Baskov was involved in political repressions, since these are just provocative statements by disgruntled oppositionists of the current Belarusian authorities.

“I think that while working in the Senate of the country, you will accumulate political experience. You have enough patriotism, you have a lot of devotion to Belarus, God forbid everyone. And then it’s up to you to decide what to do next, ”Lukashenka turned to Baskov.

On September 8, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) disqualified the head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus Dmitry Baskov. The IIHF’s decision was dictated by Baskov’s statements about Belarusian athletes. The federation believed that he threatened athletes opposing Lukashenka.

Also, according to the BYPOL organization, which unites former Belarusian security officials, Baskov was involved in the death of a participant in mass protests Roman Bondarenko, who was beaten and taken away by unknown persons in civilian uniform. The investigation cites negotiations, according to the authors, of a police officer on duty with an ambulance, as well as conversations of other Lukashenka’s supporters involved in the deaths.