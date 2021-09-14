The Last of Us Part II Returns, Nintendo Switch Leadership, and High US PlayStation 5 Sales – NPD August Report Released

Company NPD, which tracks the US gaming market, released a report for August 2021. Nintendo Switch again took first place in sales of consoles, for the 33rd time in a row, whereas Playstation 5 was at the top of the ranking in terms of revenue from iron sales (it costs more than Switch) …

The turnover from sales of console iron in dollar terms increased by the end of August 2021 by 45% compared to the same period a year earlier and reached $ 329 million. This is the best August in the US gaming market in 13 years. (since August 2008, when the turnover was $ 447 million) and the third largest August in history. In just 8 months of 2021, Americans spent on console hardware $ 3 billion – on 49% more than a year earlier …

Nintendo Switch – Best-Selling Console of the Month and Best-Selling Console of 2021 as of the end of August in the USA …

Playstation 5 is the leader in August and only 2021 in terms of revenue from sales of consoles … It has also been named the fastest selling PlayStation system in the history of the American market.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller ranked # 1 in August in the accessories category. Wherein DualSense from Sony remains the best-selling gamepad of 2021 in the United States.

American football simulator became the bestseller of August in the USA Madden NFL 22 publishers Electronic Arts … July Leading Adventure Game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD dropped to seventh place.

The action-adventure thriller Ghost of Tsushima, which ranked 110th in sales in July, soared to second place in August. This happened with the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 …

Another high-profile Sony game, The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog, rose from 23rd to 10th in August, boosted by sales on a number of major chains.

Nintendo exclusives continue to occupy almost half of the chart, for which NPD only has information on retail sales. … Third-party games are charted based on disc and digital sales data.

Sega’s PC-exclusive strategy Humankind made a solid start, peaking at # 4 overall and # 1 on the PC charts for August.

Most successful games in July in the USA by sales revenue (only cartridges are counted for Nintendo games, physical and digital copies for the rest) :