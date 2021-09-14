The Last of Us Part II Returns, Nintendo Switch Leadership, and High US PlayStation 5 Sales – NPD August Report Released

Company NPD, which tracks the US gaming market, released a report for August 2021. Nintendo Switch again took first place in sales of consoles, for the 33rd time in a row, whereas Playstation 5 was at the top of the ranking in terms of revenue from iron sales (it costs more than Switch)…
The turnover from sales of console iron in dollar terms increased by the end of August 2021 by 45% compared to the same period a year earlier and reached $ 329 million. This is the best August in the US gaming market in 13 years. (since August 2008, when the turnover was $ 447 million) and the third largest August in history. In just 8 months of 2021, Americans spent on console hardware $ 3 billion – on 49% more than a year earlier…
- Nintendo Switch – Best-Selling Console of the Month and Best-Selling Console of 2021 as of the end of August in the USA…
- Playstation 5 is the leader in August and only 2021 in terms of revenue from sales of consoles… It has also been named the fastest selling PlayStation system in the history of the American market.
- The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller ranked # 1 in August in the accessories category. Wherein DualSense from Sony remains the best-selling gamepad of 2021 in the United States.
American football simulator became the bestseller of August in the USA Madden NFL 22 publishers Electronic Arts… July Leading Adventure Game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD dropped to seventh place.
- The action-adventure thriller Ghost of Tsushima, which ranked 110th in sales in July, soared to second place in August. This happened with the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5…
- Another high-profile Sony game, The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog, rose from 23rd to 10th in August, boosted by sales on a number of major chains.
- Nintendo exclusives continue to occupy almost half of the chart, for which NPD only has information on retail sales.… Third-party games are charted based on disc and digital sales data.
- Sega’s PC-exclusive strategy Humankind made a solid start, peaking at # 4 overall and # 1 on the PC charts for August.
Most successful games in July in the USA by sales revenue (only cartridges are counted for Nintendo games, physical and digital copies for the rest):
Most successful on PlayStation platforms:
Most successful on Xbox platforms:
On Nintendo platforms:
