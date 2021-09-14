“The LE level has grown, the Spartak group is similar to the League championship. It is important to start with a victory ”, Roman Zobnin reports – Football

Spartak midfielder Roman Zobnin spoke about the group of the Moscow club in the Europa League.

– After the draw, many called our group with Napoli, Leicester and Legia the death group. Agree?

– We got strong rivals. In recent years, the level of the Europa League has increased, and our group is similar to the league championship. Napoli and Leicester are top-tier teams from the strongest leagues fighting to make it to the top three in their leagues. Legia is not a gift either: a multiple champion of Poland.

– You played against Napoli for Dynamo. What are your memories of the Italian club?

– For me it was my debut in European competitions at this stage. The arena in Naples is almost one hundred percent full. The fans there are fiery and aggressive, moreover, they were turned on by the stadium announcer with all his might. The exit was difficult, but bright.

– Have you heard about the matches between Spartak and Napoli in 1990?

– Yes, Maradona was in that “Napoli”, but “Spartak” went further, winning in a penalty shootout. A cool confrontation that will repeat itself after more than 30 years. I hope the result will also be victorious.

– After unsuccessful matches with Benfica, the Europa League is a chance to rehabilitate.

– We have accumulated a lot of problems, and now every match should be seen as an opportunity to improve the situation. This applies to both the Russian championship and the Europa League. It is very important to start successfully in the tournament and win at home, with your fans, – said Zobnin.