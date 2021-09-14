The number of Bitcoin wallet users in El Salvador has exceeded 500 thousand

BUENOS AIRES, Sep 14 – PRIME. The number of Bitcoin wallet users in El Salvador has exceeded half a million, President Nayib Bukele said.

Bitcoin electricity consumption set a new global record

“There are now over half a million users,” he wrote on Twitter.

The President also assured that the specialists are working to eliminate errors and problems in the system.

“Those who have had problems with bank transfers or payments will be contacted by our technical team,” he added.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalize bitcoin as a means of payment. Cryptocurrency became legal tender in the country – the law on this came into force at midnight on September 7.