The second system update with support for SSD M.2 will be released for PS5 tomorrow – Gambling addiction

The second major system update for PS5 will be released tomorrow, with additional features coming to PS4 and the PS and Remote Play apps.

New on PS5:

The ability to customize the settings of the control center by removing unnecessary icons from the main screen;

Improvements in the GameBase section – you can write messages directly from it;

PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game are displayed separately;

You can pause or resume a screen reader (PS + Triangle) or repeat a text read (PS + R1);

PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to stream games in 720p or 1080p, and the streaming system will identify and fix connection problems;

A fourth type of praise will appear (after the multiplayer game) – “Leader”;

Add automatic recording of the best moments;

The system will now track up to five prizes per game in the control center.

In addition, 3D audio support will be added for the TV’s built-in speakers. Players will be able to measure room acoustics using a microphone DualSenseto apply the optimized settings.

And Pulse 3D headset owners can adjust the equalizer in the sound settings.

Along with the update, the system will also begin to support media like SSD M.2, where you can download, copy games and multimedia applications for PS5 and PS4. Games will run from the SSD memory and will be allowed to move freely between the media and the console.

However, an M.2 SSD must meet the minimum performance and size requirements.

New for Remote Play and PS App:

You can use a data connection over a mobile network when Wi-Fi is unavailable (requires a connection with a download speed of at least 5 Mb / s);

You can select the video quality for the mobile network;

Starting September 23, the PS App will be allowed to view friends’ broadcasts on the public screen (the broadcast is only available for PS5 users). In this case, the release of the update for Android will be divided into several stages.