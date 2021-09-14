Video cards GeForce GTX 1660, GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Ti compared in games

YouTube channel Benchmark compared video cards GeForce GTX 1660, GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Ti v Red dead redemption 2, Assassin’s creed valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 and other games.

Tested on a PC with a processor Intel Core i7-10700K and 32 GB of RAM. The results are as follows:

Resident Evil Village – 90 FPS (GTX 1660), 106 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 111 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Days Gone – 74 FPS (GTX 1660), 86 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 88 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 75 FPS (GTX 1660), 84 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 89 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Cyberpunk 2077 – 36 FPS (GTX 1660), 41 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 44 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 47 FPS (GTX 1660), 53 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 55 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Horizon Zero Dawn – 62 FPS (GTX 1660), 71 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 73 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti);

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 62 FPS (GTX 1660), 73 FPS (GTX 1660 Super), 76 FPS (GTX 1660 Ti).

As expected, the GTX 1660 Ti has the best result, followed by the GTX 1660 Super, and then the simple GTX 1660. But the difference is not that big (there is almost no difference between the GTX 1660 Ti and the GTX 1660 Super).

All three cards do a good job of playing games at 1080p.