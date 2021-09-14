video released with Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

American pop star Mariah Carey released the song on December 4 Oh Santa!, which celebrates the spirit of Christmas and its main symbol. Along with the track, a video was released, shot in the style of a festive musical. But the main thing in this news is that two more popular singers participated in the release – Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The three stars from different generations managed not only to create a fun dance song – each of them brought their own recognizable voice to the composition, which enriched and diversified the track. From a vocal point of view, the release turned out to be very interesting, although we are talking about a seasonal hit.

“We can’t just let the darkness we live in today get in the way of the fun things we do every year,” Mariah Carey told Billboard.

Do what you want: Billie Eilish fulfilled a teenage dream in a new videoWith her new work, the 18-year-old singer hinted that she is not going to achieve an ideal figure.

It should be noted that every Christmas, the singer puts on a special holiday show, and this year it will also take place. The show will be shown on Apple TV +, and this clip can be considered its announcement.

See also: