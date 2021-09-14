“Where are young people trusted in Russia now? How will new people appear in the national team, if you do not trust the young? “, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov reports – Football

Giresunspor midfielder Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov, whose rights belong to Krasnodar, believes that young players should be trusted.

– What football are you for? For trusting the young?

– How else will new people appear in the national team, if you do not trust the young? There will never be anyone. Look at the top clubs. Where are young people trusted in Russia now?

– To Dynamo.

– They just started at Dynamo, yes, but they didn’t even make it to the European Cups. In the same Borussia, people play in the Champions League, they are 17-18 years old. They play in top championships, top matches. Therefore, when they are called up to the national team, they look stronger than people who conditionally compete with Tambov at home.

– Many people here are afraid to trust the young.

– This is a question for the people who are sitting there. Perhaps they see football in their own way.

– You also had such a situation. Despite the fact that the head coach was, in fact, a friend.

– I respect Murad Olegovich. Perhaps he also saw some things in his own way. But I could always go up to him, say that I am unhappy with my playing time. He always explained to me what and how. When the coach explains everything to you, you begin to react much more calmly to it.

At the same time, I had segments when he gave me a lot to play. There was a period from autumn to winter when I played all matches for 90 minutes. And then all this fuss with coronavirus began, I had a recession, ” Shapi said.