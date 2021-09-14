Who is the greatest – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Jamie Carragher and Harry Neville had an argument

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher confronted former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville over whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the more prominent striker.

“I’ve seen Ronaldo score a lot in his career. He can do this with a non-working left foot, right foot, from a great distance. I think he is the best player in the world in terms of positioning. He does an excellent job with a penalty kick, and if he is put in the penalty area and the ball is passed there, he will score with his head, maybe from a free kick. So I really think Ronaldo is the greatest footballer ever to play. He is the most accomplished player.

Messi, of course, has scored an obscene amount of goals, he is an incredible footballer. But Ronaldo has three important differences – he scored 4-5 times more goals with his head, copes with his non-working foot – 30-40 percent more often, and he converted more penalties. The national team goals, the Champions League victories on weaker teams than Messi lead me to believe that Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time, “Neville told Sky Sports.

“You’re just talking about different types of heads. How important is how the ball hits the net? It does not matter if the ball is scored from a header or from a free kick. Messi has better stats than Ronaldo.

Messi is also a playmaker. Messi can play alone, Ronaldo cannot. This is not a criticism, but I think that Ronaldo is definitely not the greatest footballer of all time. This is not affected by the fact that Messi scores all the balls with his left foot, statistics prove that he is more likely to hit the goal.

Two of the finest players. According to his characteristics, Ronaldo is a more perfect forward. He can do things that Messi cannot, given the play with his non-working foot and in the air. But Messi can do something that you will not believe your eyes. Ronaldo plays as others can, Messi can do what you have never seen in your life, ”Carragher disagreed with him.

In the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi moved from Barcelona to PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

