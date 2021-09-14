WoW Token prices hit their highest in a year, likely due to the imminent release of Diablo II: Resurrected | Games

The price for one token in World of Warcraft in the European region for the first time in 2021 exceeded the 300 thousand gold mark. The data was provided by the WoWAnalytica portal.

WoW Token price increases have occurred in all regions. In Europe, a twofold increase was recorded in a year – in January, the cost of a token was about 150 thousand gold.

A token in World of Warcraft is a currency that gamers can buy in a donate shop and legally exchange for in-game gold. There is also a reverse course: Users who redeem Tokens with Gold can withdraw the money to Battle.net balance and spend it in the digital store on any Blizzard merchandise. For one token, you can either get 30 days of game time, or top up your wallet for ₽550 (the amount and currency depend on the region). Users speculate that the current rise in token prices is due to the imminent release Diablo II: Resurrected…

Diablo II: Resurrected is slated for release on September 23rd. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S / X, and Nintendo Switch. An overview of the beta version of the game can be found in the material Dmitry Craft Murr.