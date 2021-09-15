117 Million XRP Transferred by Several Major Exchanges | Blockchain24

Nearly 120 million XRP tokens have been moved by Binance, Bitfinex and some other major cryptocurrency exchanges, U. Today reports, citing Whale Alert data.

117 million transferred by some of the largest exchanges

According to data provided by Whale Alert, over the past 15 hours, several major moves have been made by major cryptocurrency trading platforms: Binance, Bitfinex, and a few others.

The largest chunk of XRP – 50 million – was transferred by Binance to the custodian platform BitGo and 10 million XRP to another small exchange.

Bitfinex transferred 31,999,990 XRP to Bitstamp. In turn, Bitstamp also sent BitGo 25029660 XRP.

The total equivalent of an XRP transaction in fiat currencies is $ 127,884,027.

As reported on Sept.15, Binance was also involved in the transfer of 100 million XRP along with distributed ledger technology provider Ripple.

Coinbase refuses to re-place XRP

As previously reported, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, recently denied rumors of the re-listing of the Ripple-linked XRP coin on its Coinbase Pro platform. The exchange suspended XRP trading in January this year after the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed legal action in December against Ripple Labs and two of its senior executives – Bradley Garlinghouse and Christopher Larsen – for allegedly selling unlisted securities (XRP) to institutional investors. …

SEC threatens to fry Coinbase’s heels

Notably, Coinbase itself recently found itself in a quandary with the SEC, as the securities regulator threatened to sue it over a yield product that the exchange plans to offer customers soon. The Securities and Exchange Commission said the lending product that Coinbase intends to launch is “an unregistered security.”

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said this unfriendly move by the SEC against Coinbase shows his attitude towards the entire innovative crypto industry. It is curious that many other crypto companies offer credit products to their customers, but only Coinbase is threatening to serve the SEC subpoena. At the same time, the exchange announced that it fulfills all the requirements of the agency.

However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently tweeted that he cannot link Coinbase’s current case to Ripple’s own case raised by the SEC in December 2020.