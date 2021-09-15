2020 Emmy Awards Winners: Zendaya Beats Jennifer Aniston

Los Angeles hosted the 72nd Emmy Awards, the most unusual in history. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Staples Center sports arena was almost empty, and the winners spoke thanksgiving speeches via video link: someone called to vote in the upcoming US presidential elections, someone raised the issue of racial injustice. In the opening monologue, presenter Jimmy Kimmel joked that this year’s award should have been called “PandAmmy”.

The triumph of the award was the comedy series Sheets Creek, which received nine statuettes (seven of them in the main categories), and 24-year-old Zendaya, the star of Euphoria, along with the coveted award, received the title of the youngest winner in the nomination for Best Actress in drama series “. The actress beat Jennifer Aniston, who claimed victory for the lead role in The Morning Show.

2020 Emmy Awards Winners

Best Drama Series: “Heirs”

Best Comedy Series: Shitts Creek

Best Miniseries: “Keepers”

Best TV Movie: “Flawless”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “The Descendants”

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Sheets Creek

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Sheets Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know It’s True”

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Regina King, The Keepers

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Sheets Creek

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Sheets Creek

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film: Yahya Abdul-Matin II, “The Keepers”

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Ouzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Sepas Jones, This Is Us

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones, “The Descendants”

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy TV Series: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”