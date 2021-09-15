25-year-old Kendall Jenner announced her desire to become a mother

The 25-year-old girl is the only one from the stellar “Kardashian Family” who has not yet become a parent.

On March 8, the trailer for the 20th and last season of the popular American TV show “The Kardashian Family” was released. The Star Clan is set to take stock of their 14-year marathon of broadcasting their personal lives to the screens of the country. Over the past time, the reality TV participants have turned from glamorous girls who accidentally got promoted on TV into world-famous secular lionesses who occupy the top lines in the Forbes lists. All of them, except one, have already become mothers. The trailer shows that the lion’s share of the last season will be devoted to the topic of motherhood.

In the video, it is worth noting the words of supermodel Kendall Jenner – the only one from the Kardashian clan who has not yet acquired his own heirs. A 25-year-old girl says that she is directly impatient to become a mother, and soon it will happen.

“I really want kids,” Kendall says. – Also soon … “

“The Kardashian family” will loudly end on Kim’s divorce from her rapper husbandThe media reported that the latest episodes of the popular American show will be devoted to the problems of the marriage of its main star.

We add that the girl has already had two romances with basketball players, but a serious step towards a wedding or the birth of children has not yet happened. But, looking at her sisters, she does not want to stay away from family happiness. It is worth noting that Kendall is at the peak of her modeling career, in 2017 she was recognized as the highest paid model in the world and “fashion icon of the decade.”

The final season of The Kardashian Family kicks off on March 18 on the American channel E!

