Acer has released in Russia the Nitro XV272X gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a price of 36 thousand rubles

Acer continues to expand the range of gaming monitors in the Russian market: the next novelty is the Nitro XV272X model, made on the basis of a high-quality IPS matrix with a size of 27 inches diagonally.

The panel has a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels (Full HD format). VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification guarantees high contrast levels, while Black Boost technology provides excellent black depth and allows you to adjust dark scenes.

The response time is 1 ms, and during acceleration this parameter is reduced to 0.1 ms. The refresh rate is 240 Hz. The claimed 99% coverage of the sRGB color space.

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology has been implemented, which synchronizes the FPS level and the screen refresh rate, eliminates frame tears and artifacts in dynamic scenes and when changing angles abruptly.

The monitor is equipped with a built-in speaker system with 2 W stereo speakers each. The compact stand supports -5 ° to 25 ° tilt, height adjustment, 360 ° pan and portrait mode. The set of interfaces includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 connector and a headphone output.

Acer Flicker-Less protects your eyes by reducing backlight flicker, which is a major cause of eye fatigue. Acer BlueLightShield technology reduces the emission of the blue light spectrum.

The monitor can be purchased at an approximate price of 36,290 rubles.