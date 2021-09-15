Activision Blizzard employees sue company for union crackdown | news

Employees of Activision Blizzard and the largest trade union of media workers Communications Workers of America have filed a lawsuit against the company. Information about this appeared in The Washington Post.

Activision Blizzard has been accused of obstructing union formation and intimidating workers. In a comment to The Washington Post, CWA organizing director Tom Smith noted that the company did not go to meet employees after the protests. Instead, Blizzard has stepped up surveillance of workers and hired WilmerHale, a firm that often speaks out against unions, to investigate.

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Housing Rights of California clarified the claims against Activision Blizzard. The publishing house was accused of obstructing the judicial investigation by putting pressure on employees, as well as destroying documents important for the investigation.

In July, California authorities filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for discrimination against women. The response from the company’s management did not satisfy the studio staff, who staged a series of strikes. Amid the scandal, Activision Blizzard President Jay Allen Brack and Jesse Meshuk, Vice President of Global Human Resources, announced their resignations.