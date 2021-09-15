Amur achieved their first win of the season: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The game day on September 15 started in Khabarovsk – Amur hosted Severstal and won a labor victory, which was the first of the season.

3 – 2

Tomasek’s goal brought victory to Amur

Amur Khabarovsk 25 Lenz Radan 5′ 52. Tereshchenko Sergey 12′ 96. Tomashek David 56 ‘ 3 – 2 2: 10: 01: 1 09/15/2021 Severstal Cherepovets 90. Guslistov Nikita 7 ‘ 07:13 Most 7 Steenquist Jacob 42 ‘ 42:04 Most

Amur approached the match without wins this season, and Vladimir Vorobiev decided to refresh the roster: in the third trio, the attacks came out Matvey Zaseda, Kirill the Blind and Aleksandr Kuznetsov, left out of the application Vladimir Galuzin, Vladimir Mikhasenok, Alexander Gorshkov and Ignat Korotkikh. The coaching staff of Severstal slightly edited the lower links, the two leading triplets remained unchanged.

Andrey Razin, head coach of Severstal:

– “Cupid” with a victory, especially Vova Vorobyov. Knowing his situation, I would like to wish him all the best, success, and good luck. As for the game, I won’t say that we played badly, even well. It’s hard to play in Khabarovsk, morning games are always unusual. This is not an excuse, just a statement of fact, I think, “Cupid” is even harder. We played well, lost the first period, then controlled the game, there were more chances. They leveled the score, had the advantage. We could have scored the third, but, unfortunately, the stupidest mistake led to such a result.

The teams started the match quite briskly – the majority at the start of the meeting helped Amur to get their hands on the puck and seize the initiative. Already in equal compositions, the advantage resulted in an abandoned puck Radan Lenz, who completed the attack of the Khabarovsk residents with a perfect throw. Severstal, however, responded fairly quickly: Nikita Guslistov entered the zone and hit the far corner perfectly. Sergey Tereshchenko brought “Cupid” forward, moreover, in a rather unexpected way – the defender deliberately threw it into the front side, the puck ricocheted from him into the opponent and flew into the goal.

Vladimir Vorobyov, head coach of Amur:

– A very difficult game. The guys were pressed by the fact that they could not win for a long time. Good opponent, fast. There was a lot of energy-consuming hockey. It’s good that we coped, helped each other, asked the guys to get out of their zone faster. There were mistakes, of course. But we played well in attack, punishing Severstal for mistakes. It is necessary to add to the implementation of the moments. We are grateful to the team – the first victory, everyone missed them. The guys fought from the first to the last minute, thanks to them for that.

Both Amur and Severstal staked on strict defensive play, and the defenders and goalkeepers played clearly better than the attackers in the second period. At the same time, the Cherepovites looked more interesting – the team Andrey Razin better control of the puck, playing it nicely in the attacking zone. Severstal even played the majority after being sent off Ilya Zubov, but I was able to level the score only in the third period: Jacob Stenqvist implemented a fine Ruslana Pedan. It seemed like things were heading for overtime when four minutes before the end of the third period David Tomasek intercepted the puck in his own zone, ran into the wrong zone and scored the winning puck. Cupid wins for the first time this season.

Three stars of the match

David Tomasek

He took part in all three goals of his team – in the first two he gave assists, and the victorious one scored himself

Radan Lenz

Had a good match, scored the puck and provided an assist

Nikita Guslistov

Scored a goal and made six shots at the opponent’s goal (the best result in the team)