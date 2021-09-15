An insider talks about Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker’s romance: “They’re dating”

Kendall Jenner / Devin Booker

Rumors that 24-year-old Kendall Jenner has a new affair with another basketball player are gradually approaching official confirmation. Sources from the environment of the model say that her relationship with 23-year-old player of the team “Philadelphia Seventi Sixers” Ben Simmons has come to naught, and now next to her is his peer and also an athlete – Devin Booker, who plays for the NBA club “Phoenix Suns”.

They meet, but we are not talking about a serious relationship. There are so many men spinning around her that it’s just crazy – An insider told Us Weekly about Kendall and Devin.



Kendall Jenner

For the first time, Kendall and Devin started talking about the romance in April, when they were seen together in Arizona. After that, Internet users joked on social networks that NBA players “pass” Kendall to each other, and she sharply responded to these jokes.

In May, the model and basketball player sparked a new talk in the press when it was revealed that Kendall had been picking up Devin from the airport. It is known that they have known each other for at least two years, because in 2018 Booker met with Jordin Woods, a friend of Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, so they definitely crossed paths in common companies.



Devin Booker