Answer to iPhones: Xiaomi introduced new top flagships

Both models in the Xiaomi 11T line are equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There is support TrueColor, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + technologies.

The smartphones have a triple camera, the main sensor of which has a resolution of 108 megapixels. Besides him, there is 2x tele macro camera and 120 ° ultra wide angle lens. Both smartphones boasts 8K shooting, HDR10 + standard and good night mode. They are also equipped with a number of other video functions: Time Stop, Night Lapse, Magic Zoom and Audio Zoom. – the latter picks up even the quietest sounds.

Colors: Sky Blue, Moon White and Meteor Gray.

Both smartphones received a large 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. In the base model, it reaches 67W, while in the 11T Pro – 120 watts According to the manufacturer, a full charge of 11T is 36 minutes, “Proshki” – 17 minutes.

Smartphones have a different internal filling. In particular, the Pro model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while the regular model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200.-Ultra…

The devices work with pre-installed Android 11 OS based on MIUI 12.5. The fingerprint sensor is located on the back. Both 11T models are known to receive three OS system updates and four security patches throughout their lifespan.

Memory and prices

8 GB + 128 GB – 499 euros ( 42 700 rubles at the rate) ;

42 700 rubles at the rate) 8 GB + 256 GB – 540 euros ( 46 300 rubles at the exchange rate).

8 GB + 128 GB – 649 euros ( 55 600 rubles at the rate) ;

55 600 rubles at the rate) 8 GB + 256 GB – 699 euros ( 59 800 rubles at the rate) ;

59 800 rubles at the rate) 12 GB + 256 GB – 749 euros ( 64,000 rubles at the rate) …

Last year’s Mi 10T remains available in Russia, it costs less:

