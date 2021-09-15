Apple has released iOS 15 Release Candidate. How to install

Today, September 14, Apple released a new build of iOS 15 Release Candidate. Unfortunately, we didn’t get iOS 15 available to everyone. Cupertino is in no hurry to release the updated operating system soon, testing the update. There is less than a week left to wait for the general availability of iOS, and this update can be downloaded by owners of compatible devices who have a developer account or a beta profile for testing.

Читайте также: Сколько стоят новые iPhone 13 в России

Release Candidate – This is the pre-final test version of the update, which is usually released just before the release. It has the same set of features and fixes, and in general is no different from it.

What’s new in iOS 15

We have already talked about what’s new in iOS 15 Beta 8. The current build contains no innovations, only fixes of existing bugs and performance improvements.

Many expected to hear the announcement of the new iOS 15 for everyone today. The company announced that the new iOS 15 will be released on September 20! By this time, the found errors will be corrected so that users do not face problems. This time the system was tested for a very long time, finding all sorts of flaws.

Apple представила iPhone 13 и 13 mini с маленькой выемкой в экране и крутой автономностью

How to install iOS 15 Release Candidate

You can enjoy the new iOS right now in a simple way:

Follow the link and download the iOS 15 beta profile;

Open the settings and go to “Profile loaded”;

Install the beta profile and reboot your device;

Go to “Software Update” and install the update.

Before upgrading to a test version of iOS, you must create a backup with all data. It is important: Something may go wrong during the update process. If iPhone performance is important to you, do not forget to save your data so that you can restore everything you need from a backup later.