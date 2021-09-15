Apple released iOS 15 Release Candidate – Wylsacom

Apple has released iOS 15 Release Candidate for users with a developer account and public beta testers. This is one of the last (if not the last) builds before the final update.

What’s new?

No new chips were noticed. The update is aimed at improving stability, fixing bugs and increasing the speed of work.

What chips of iOS 15 Apple did not talk about at the presentation

If you really can’t wait to see the new system, then this is the beta that I can recommend to install. iPhone 12 Pro Max after the update, according to personal feelings, began to work faster than on iOS 14. At the same time, no errors were noticed.

When is the final iOS 15 for everyone coming out?

The update will start rolling out on September 20. This usually happens at 20:00 Moscow time, but in the first hours, due to the large flow of people who wish and the load on the servers, it will be problematic to download the firmware.

MacOS Monterey Introduced: Safari Update, Better FaceTime and Universal Controls

IOS 15 will be accompanied by iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, with macOS Monterey expected later this fall. Most likely, in October-November, Apple will show the new MacBook Pro, and with them will announce the release date for macOS. We wait!