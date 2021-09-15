Apple Watch Series 7 has the same processor as Series 6. This was not announced at the presentation

Yesterday Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 7. Contrary to rumors, the watch has not received a new design. While many expected to see straight edges like the iPhone 12, it didn’t.

The only thing we did was enlarge the screen and finalize important details. Interestingly, not a word was said about improving the performance of the watch at the presentation. And for good reason.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith looked at the new device specifications in Xcode and discovered that the Apple Watch Series 7 runs on the “t8301” processor from last year’s Series 6.

The fact that it doesn’t even get a new model code makes me think that the rumors about a redesign were right, but something went south at too late of a time to be fixed, and they had to improvise. https://t.co/c6VckCnzv1 – Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 15, 2021

Perhaps the company simply did not see the point in improving the filling, which is already very powerful. However, there is a theory that due to problems with the watch production, Apple decided to follow a contingency plan. Therefore, we did not see any fundamental changes in this generation.

This theory is supported by the fact that the company has not announced specific dates for the sale of the Apple Watch Series 7, unlike other gadgets. They are known to “be available in late autumn”. It seems, for the first time in several years, an apple watch may be a hard-to-find device. [9to5Mac]

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru Nobody expected this.





podogreykin @podogreykin The premier tech lover and Star Warrior in the galaxy. I still listen to music from my iPod. Have a question or remark: [email protected]