Ariana Grande honors late boyfriend with the sound of crickets in new songs

Ariana Grande fans are discussing the details of her latest album Positions, in particular the sounds of the crickets found in some of the songs. The first attention to this was drawn by a fan of the singer named Marali Bell, who shared the observation in a video on her TikTok. She noted that the sounds of crickets are heard in the moments of songs when Ariana says the word “heaven”. According to the blogger, in this way the singer could honor the memory of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in 2018 as a result of an accidental drug overdose. The guy was only 26 years old.

i just found out that in ariana’s new album she plays cricket noises every time a line has the word heaven which is a tribute to mac miller’s song crickets bc she thinks of him as her guardian angel watching over her from heaven i am not okay no one talk to me for the next week pic.twitter.com/OyzZ9M9K2s – ☆ Freya Jane ☆ (@freyajmanuel) November 20, 2020

The crickets first meet on the title track of Positions when Grande sings the line: Heaven sent you to me. Then they sound again on the fourth track Just Like Magic when Ariana sings: Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven.

it’s crickets chirping at the beginning of positions and middle of just like magic. Mac Miller had a song named crickets. Ariana Grande deserves everything. – human omnipotence. (@ItsJustDRail) November 6, 2020

“I think she thinks of him as her guardian angel and thanks him for looking after her lovingly,” Bell said in her TikTok video. Many of Ariana’s fans supported the girl’s suggestion. However, Grande herself has not yet commented on the cricket riddle in her songs.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova