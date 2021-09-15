Arsen Zakharyan has risen in price by € 5 million since the beginning of the new RPL season

The football portal Transfermarkt.ru has updated the cost of the players of the Russian Premier League.

The largest increase in price was shown by the 18-year-old midfielder of the Moscow Dynamo Arsen Zakharyan… It has risen in price by € 5 million and now its cost is € 9 million. Zakharyan also entered the top 20 most expensive football players in the world under 18 years of age. In Russia, according to this indicator, it ranks first.

The best assistant of the Russian championship, the player of Lokomotiv Rifat Zhemaletdinov added € 3.5 million in value. Now its market price, according to the portal’s estimates, is € 7.5 million. Another Russian, Dynamo forward Konstantin Tyukavin, has risen in price by € 3.5 million.

One of the top scorers in the championship John Cordoba from Krasnodar began to cost € 17 million, during the season he added € 2 million in value. Another Krasnodar footballer Grzegorz Krychowiak fell in price by € 2 million. The former Lokomotiv midfielder is now worth € 13 million, according to Transfermarkt estimates.

One of the best scorers in the RPL Fedor Smolov has risen in price by € 2 million. Another footballer of Lokomotiv Anton Miranchuk fell in market value by € 2 million

Spartak footballers Quincy Promes, Jordan Larsson, Alexander Sobolev and Ayrton lost € 1 million in value Artyom Dzyuba also fell in price by € 1 million.

Note that in percentage terms, Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov has risen in price most of all in the RPL – by 240%. Now the market price of the Russian is € 1.2 million.

All RPL players’ market price updates can be viewed on Transfermarkt.