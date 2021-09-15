Bavaria humiliated Barcelona again, Miranchuk helped Atalanta to escape, the Belarusian judge put on a show in Spain – 09/15/2021

A source: Reuters

German ice rink

Barcelona “-” Bayern “- 0: 3 (Müller, 34. Lewandowski, 56, 85).

You can change coaches, players and presidents, but the legendary for “Bavaria” and humiliating for “Barca” 8: 2 will hover over this confrontation for a long time. And when the blue garnet was periodically squeezed into the penalty area, and Ter Stegen turned on the superman mode, many visitors to the Camp Nou began to get nervous. As it turned out, not in vain, because even an excellent goalkeeper can be confused by a ricochet. On Tuesday, Eric Garcia got in the way of the ball.

And if he was unlucky, then Mueller loves luck. In six games against the Catalans, he has seven goals and two assists, and thanks in large part to this, the German continues to rise in the ranking of the best snipers in the Champions League. Müller has already scored 49 goals, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andriy Shevchenko behind. Although these are still modest numbers in comparison with Lewandowski, who doubled the score after Musiala hit the post, and in the end put a humiliating point for the opponent. Eighteen matches in a row with goals scored and 75 goals in the Champions League is aerobatics.

At Barcelona, ​​only the form specially designed for the tournament looked beautiful, while it is impossible to count on something without hitting the target. Ronald Koeman’s task in this tournament is not a title, but to begin with, at least getting out of the group. Just look at the last three home games of the blue garnet at this level. After 0: 3 from Juventus and 1: 4 from PSG, the third blow to ambitions was received, which in the current economic situation has little support.

Dynamo K – Benfica – 0: 0.

In another match of this group, a team arrived in Kiev that did not allow Spartak to enter the Champions League. Naturally, comparisons were inevitable, and Mircea Lucescu’s team could well have opened an account. After Shaparenko’s free kick, Benfica was saved by Vlachodimos’s reaction and the crossbar. The Kievites were almost upset by the striker of the Ukrainian national team Yaremchuk, but here the goalkeeper played great too.

The most interesting thing is the ending, during which the stadium experienced the whole range of emotions from insane delight to the same level of disappointment. On the third added minute, Garmash, whom the referee almost mistakenly removed from the field for the first yellow card for a midfielder, ideally threw the ball onto Shaparenko, who had been torn behind the backs of the defenders. And what a shock it was when the VAR recorded an offside position! But in general, the draw is natural.

Allegri’s first victory

Malmo – Juventus – 0: 3 (Alex Sandru, 23. Dybala, 45, penalty. Morata, 45 + 1).

If on the scoreboard “Stamford Bridge” by the break were zeros, then in Sweden another favorite of the group took his soul after a disastrous start in Serie A. But the point is not only in the difference in class, but also in the fact that Massimiliano Allegri put up a composition close to optimal … The first goal was made by those who, after the South American selection for the 2022 World Cup, did not play on Saturday against Napoli. Bentancourt cut a serve from the right, and never before scoring in the Champions League, Alex Sandra in his 68th match in the tournament dived spectacularly for the ball. He removed all the questions regarding the outcome of the game Morata, a few minutes before the break, earned a penalty for Dybala and already beautifully threw the goalkeeper himself. The “old lady” has finally won her first victory in the new season.

Thriller in Villarreal

Villarreal – Atalanta – 2: 2 (Trigeros, 39. Gnuneveld, 73 – Freuler, 6. Gosens, 83).

The Italians gave such a powerful start that the hosts got off easily, conceding only from Freuler. However, Unai Emery’s team has a serious margin of safety, and by the break, the “submariners” deservedly fought back. And then they went ahead altogether, and it seemed that everything was heading towards another failure of the Atalanta. However, Gian Piero Gasperini gave another chance to Miranchuk, who played unsuccessfully at the weekend, and he, having appeared on the field in the 79th minute, was involved in saving the Bergamasks.

Yes, the Russian midfielder was more likely to handle Ilicic’s pass in order to break through from the corner himself, and in the end acted as an assistant to the equalizer of Gosens. This does not change the essence of the matter, and already on the courage, the guests, who received a numerical advantage after the removal of Coquelin, almost snatched the victory. But a draw is an absolutely natural result.

Madness in Seville

Sevilla – Salzburg – 1: 1 (Rakitić, 42, from the penalty spot – Suchic, 21, from the penalty spot).

One of the lowest-rated matches could have been lost against the background of Cristiano Ronaldo’s game against Young Boys, and the result of the confrontation between the young Austrian team and the most experienced Sevilla seemed obvious. Instead, it turned out to be something unique. Or madness, because by the 37th minute the Belarusian referee Aleksey Kulbakov awarded three penalties to the hosts’ goal!

The first one was not implemented by Ademi. Suchic took the baton from him, who successfully used the first approach to the “point”, but blurred the second. Andalusians turned out to be not so wasteful, and Rakitic performed his 11-meter flawlessly. It was Sevilla’s 100th Champions League goal, but Julen Lopetegui’s team has nothing more to boast about. They were let down by An-Nesiri, who received a second yellow card in the 50th minute.

Lille – Wolfsburg – 0: 0.

In principle, there are no favorites in this group, which was proved by the “dogs”. They lost several champions of the season, including head coach Christophe Galtier who left for Nice, but the hosts looked sharper than Wolfsburg, who started the season with four victories. The Germans did not have a single blow at the break, and at the beginning of the second half they escaped trouble only because of the VAR’s hint. The replay showed that in the course of “Lille’s” goal attack, which never became, the ball left the field. Considering that the “wolves” played in the minority for almost half an hour due to the removal of Brooks, a draw in France is quite an acceptable result for them.