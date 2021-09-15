Bayern confidently beat Barcelona at Camp Nou, Lewandowski doubled

Bayern Munich confidently beat Barcelona in the away match of the first round of the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 34th minute, breaking through from outside the penalty area.

Open video

In the second half, the German had the opportunity to score again, but he hit the post. Nevertheless, the guests ‘attack was not interrupted: Robert Lewandowski nevertheless redirected the ball into the net of the Catalans’ goal.

Open video

In the end, the Polish forward scored again in a similar episode.

Open video

In a parallel meeting, other representatives of Group E – Dynamo Kiev and Benfica Lisbon – did not reveal the strongest. Already in the added time to the second half, Nikolai Shaparenko brought the hosts ahead, but after watching the video the goal was canceled due to offside position.

Thus, Bayern leads the quartet in the first round, Barcelona – the last. The matches of the next round will be held on September 29: Munich will play at home with Kiev, Barcelona will compete for points on the road with Benfica.

Champions League. Group stage. 1st round

Group E

Barcelona (Barcelona) – Bayern (Munich) – 0: 3 (0: 1)

Goals: Muller, 34 (VIDEO). Lewandovsky, 56 (VIDEO), 85 (VIDEO).

Dynamo (Kiev) – Benfica (Lisbon) – 0: 0