Bayern defeated Barcelona, ​​Miranchuk made an assist. How was the evening in the Champions League

In a parallel match of Group E, Dynamo Kiev drew at home with Portugal’s Benfica (0: 0). At the end of the meeting, the Ukrainian team scored the ball, but the goal was canceled due to an offside position after watching the moment using the Video Assistant to Referees (VAR) system. In the next round, Barcelona will go to visit Benfica on September 29, and Bayern will receive Dynamo on the same day.