Bayern defeated Barcelona, ​​Miranchuk made an assist. How was the evening in the Champions League

In the Champions League, the first game day of the first round of the 2021/22 group stage has ended. The central meeting of the program was the match between Barcelona and Bayern. The Munich team defeated the rival on the road with a score of 3: 0. The first goal in the 33rd minute was scored by striker Thomas Müller, and then forward Robert Lewandowski (56, 85) made a double.
Müller has hit Barcelona for the seventh time in six UEFA Champions League games. No other footballer has scored more often against the Catalans in this European competition. Lewandowski scored for Bayern in 18 matches in a row. Munich defeated Barcelona for the second time in a row. In August 2020, the German team in the Champions League quarterfinals proved to be stronger with a score of 8: 2
In a parallel match of Group E, Dynamo Kiev drew at home with Portugal’s Benfica (0: 0). At the end of the meeting, the Ukrainian team scored the ball, but the goal was canceled due to an offside position after watching the moment using the Video Assistant to Referees (VAR) system. In the next round, Barcelona will go to visit Benfica on September 29, and Bayern will receive Dynamo on the same day.
In Group F, the Italian Atalanta played on the road with the Spanish Villarreal (2: 2). Atalanta’s Russian midfielder Alexei Miranchuk scored an assist after coming on as a substitute in the 79th minute. Defender Robin Gosens scored with his pass, as well as a goal for Atalanta, ”midfielder Remo Freuler scored in the sixth minute. Midfielders Manuel Trigueros (39) and Arno Gruneveld (73) were noted for Villarreal.
Earlier, in another match of this quartet, the Swiss Young Boys won a strong-willed victory over Manchester United (2: 1) at home. Even the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo did not help the British. In the second round, Atalanta will play at home with the Young Boys, while Villarreal will visit Manchester United. Both meetings will take place on September 29th.
In Group G both matches ended in a draw – the Spanish “Sevilla” shared points with the Austrian “Salzburg” (1: 1), and the French “Lille” and German “Wolfsburg” could not open the score at all (0: 0). In Group H, London’s Chelsea defeated the only representative of Russia in the Champions League – St. Petersburg’s Zenit (1: 0), and Turin’s Juventus defeated Swedish Malmo (3: 0).
On the evening of September 15, the first round will continue in the elite European Cup. Of greatest interest are the matches Liverpool – Milan, Inter – Real Madrid, and Manchester City – Leipzig. For Russian fans, the game of Moldovan Sheriff and Donetsk Shakhtar may be curious.