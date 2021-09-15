Besiktas – Borussia D. Forecast and bet for 1.90 / Football predictions

On September 15, in the first round of the Champions League group stage in Istanbul at Vodafone Park, Turkish Besiktas will play against Borussia Dortmund. The game will start at 19:45 Moscow time. Besiktas – Borussia D: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Besiktash”

“Besiktas” ended up in the main draw of the Champions League thanks to the victory in the last Turkish championship draw. This will be his eighth appearance at this stage.

And only once did the Turkish club manage to reach the playoffs of the most prestigious European Cup. It happened in the 2017/18 season, but already in the 1/8 finals he lost on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

It is worth noting that the Black Eagles have suffered only one setback in their last nine home matches in the Champions League, they have won two more wins and six draws.

On the eve of “Besiktas” won a major victory over “Malatyaspor” 3: 0 in the Turkish championship, where he is among the leaders. By the way, this season he has not yet conceded a single goal.

Borussia D

Borussia in the last championship in Germany, she took third place, thanks to which she got into the main tournament of the Champions League.

Bumblebees will play for the 12th time in the group stage of the most prestigious European competition of this millennium. And on seven occasions they made it to the playoffs of this tournament.

In the last Champions League, the Dortmund team took first place in their quartet and reached the quarterfinals, where they lost on aggregate to the future finalist Manchester City.

Over the weekend, Borussia beat Bayer in a super-productive game, winning 4-3. Note that in the current season, she exchanged goals with her rivals in five out of six cases.

This will be the first meeting of these clubs. Previously, they did not even play freight trains with each other.

Forecast and rate

In this fight, bookmakers give preference to guests. To win Borussia they offer – 1.61…

For Victoria “Besiktas” they give – 5.45, draw scored – in 4.48…

Dortmund scores a lot, but often concedes a lot. Therefore, this game begs bidthat the total total over 3 will be broken.