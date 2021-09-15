Bridge of Spirits talked about the creation of the heroine – Igromania

Adventure Creators Kena: Bridge of Spirits talked about how they created the appearance of the main character.

At first he worked on the design Wanchana “Vic” Intrasombatwith which the creators were previously engaged in commercial projects. But this time the artist had no limitations, and he tried to come up with something new.

At the start, Ken was still very young, but with the development of the plot and the mechanic, the developers decided that she needed to be made more mature, since the role of a mentor requires life experience.

The heroine was transferred to 3D format Rodrigo Gonçalves, who developed a prototype for the character, and then experimented with technology to capture body parts in real time – hair and so on.

The creators changed the course of game development several times, learning the technology in the process Alpha cards and improving textures. In the end, they came up with Kena’s hair model, which seemed perfect to them – they paid the same attention to clothes.

In particular, on the robes you can notice scuffs, hinting at past adventures and the like. And the patterns on the staff and decorations refer to the character of the heroine, who respects tradition.

And after the animation was connected to the case, Ken and did “come to life”. There were so many animations in the game that the creators even collected their own library from them.

The release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will take place on September 21 on PS4, PS5 and PC.