BTC / USD forecast. Bitcoin recovers positions

Citigroup Bank (NYSE 🙂 may provide bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients, given the high demand for crypto assets, as announced by a bank official. Coindesk said Citigroup is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

ETF experts at Bloomberg predict that the Securities and Exchange Commission may approve Bitcoin futures ETFs by the end of October. Analysts also believe that the SEC will approve multiple ETF launch applications at once to prevent one of the companies from giving a first-mover advantage.

The largest derivatives exchange in Europe, Eurex, announced that the first European bitcoin futures could be launched on September 13th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ 🙂 CEO Michael Sailor revealed that his company acquired an additional 3,907 bitcoins worth about $ 177 million. Thus, the total position of the company is now 108,992 bitcoins.

Several companies have announced their intention to enable customers to pay for their goods and services with bitcoins. US-based mortgage lending company Unified Wholesale Mortage plans to include digital assets as a payment option by 2021. The South African real estate investment company Quorum Holdings and the Canadian jewelry exchange SafeGold are also planning to provide such an opportunity.

According to technical analysis, consolidation above the 50500 resistance will open the way to 52800. In case of a return below 46700, a decline to 45300 is likely.

Kempa Andrey, Managing Partner, WELTRADE