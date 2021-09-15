Cardi B discourages Selena Gomez from leaving the stage: “She needs a new era”

In a fresh interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez shared her doubts about whether she should pursue a musical career. The 28-year-old singer noted that it is difficult to make music “when people don’t take you seriously.”

“Sometimes I think, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this? “I think Lose You to Love Me is the best song I’ve ever released. But for some, this is not enough. There are many people who like my music, and for them I try. But it seems to me that with the next album everything will change. I’ll make one last try, and then maybe I’ll quit music, ”Selena said.

After that, Cardi B wrote a post on Twitter, in which she tried to dissuade her colleague and offered her help: “I don’t think Selena should leave music. She makes good songs, the fans love her. I think she just needs a new era. Something that people haven’t seen her in yet. I’d love to share ideas with her. ”

Developing the thought, Cardi continued, “I like Selena. I protect her because she is a nice and good person. We celebrities get torn apart a lot, but she’s too cute to feel like that. If Selena wants to leave music – let her leave, but only if she wants to, and not because of any <...>“.

Author: Yana Shelekhova