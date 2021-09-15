Champions League 15 September: Inter v Real, Liverpool v Milan, Club Brugge v PSG Lionel Messi, Manchester City v Leipzig

Hi. I’m Danil Tarmasinov, today we are watching all the UEFA Champions League group stage matches together. Great signs await us – Inter will play against Real Madrid, Liverpool and Milan will repeat the 16-year-old Champions League final on September 15, Paris Saint-Germain with Lionel Messi will be hacked to death with Bruges of Belgium.

20:42. While we have time, read the text by Suren Avanesyan about the historic 10th victory of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

20:36. There is a break in both matches – Sheriff beats Shakhtar in Tiraspol, Borussia leads 2-0 at Besiktas.

20:34. Jude just breaks the Turks – goal plus assist. The Holanna Bank, of course, was made by a purely young Englishman, see for yourself.

20:32. Go-o-o-o-o-l! Erling Holann drove the second bullet into the heart of Turkish Besiktas – 2: 0 in favor of Dortmund!

Erling Holann, Borussia Dortmund Photo: Getty Images

20:30. In the matches so far, one yellow card for two games and four teams – Dulanto from “Sheriff” and Velinton from “Besiktas” received a warning.

20:24. Bellingham scored the second goal in the Champions League – first hitting the goal of Manchester City, now he threw into the net for Besiktasu.

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas Photo: Getty Images

20:15. Bellingham found a crack (GSO, respect) in the penalty area, opened on the corner of the goalkeeper’s corner and punched the goalkeeper of Besiktas.

20:12. And then Borussia Dortmund scored! Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 20th minute with the transfer of Tom Meunier.

20:07. Sport24 correspondent Alexander Muiznek shares his impressions of the game in Tiraspol. “I am at an incredible match: Sheriff touched the ball 60 times in 15 minutes (three times less than Shakhtar), but scored in the very first counterattack his first goal in the Champions League group – thanks to the efforts of Brazilian Cristiano and Malian Traore. Only Pyatov and Mikolenko are not among the legionnaires on the field. Happiness in the stands! ” – wrote Muiznek on Twitter.

20:05. See how Traore scored Sheriff’s first Champions League goal in history!

20:02. A-a-a-a-a, “Sheriff” score-and-and-and-and-l! The triumph of the namesakes – Adama Traore opened the scoring in the match against Shakhtar with a pass from Cristiano (written as Cristiano).

Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk), Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff) Photo: Getty Images

19:59. In Tiraspol, it is more and more natural – Shakhtar have seized territory and have possession of the ball 77% of the time out of the first 15 minutes of the game.

19:55. Besiktas’ vigorous start – already three shots on the Dortmund goal in 10 minutes of the home match. Let’s see what Borussia and the magnificent Erling Holann will answer.

19:47. Do you know what is missing in our live for the entourage? Champions League anthem. Recharge the atmosphere with us.

19:45. Let’s go! Besiktas takes on Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff against Shakhtar Donetsk!

19:40. Five minutes before the start of the second match day of the Champions League. Are you waiting? Are you worried? Who are you rooting for?

19:30. And here are the players, they have already arrived at the stadium and are now probably warming up before the games. Are you looking forward to the goals of Erling Holann?

19:26. Lol, the winning goal against Spartak was scored by a guy named Kastrati. Life is the best playwright. Legia snatched three points in Moscow – 1: 0.

19:21. While we are waiting for the start of the Champions League, let’s digress into the Europa League. In the only match of the day, Spartak Moscow conceded the decisive goal in the 92nd minute and is close to being defeated by Legia. The reds and whites are the best football show in the world, of course.

19:19. The match between Sheriff and Shakhtar takes place in the unrecognized Transnistria, and the Donetsk club was accommodated in a hotel called Russia. Class? Read the details.

19:17. See also what style vidos Ajax Amsterdam has released for the return to the Champions League.

19:10. Roberto de Zerbi will play Pyatov in the frame, Dodo, Marlon, Matvienko and Ismaily in defense, Tete, Marcos Antonio and Maicon in the middle line, as well as Fernando, Pedrinho and Lassina Traore in the attack. These are the starting XI of Shakhtar Donetsk.

19:07. But who will appear on the lawn as part of the Moldovan “Sheriff”. Debut of national football in the Champions League!

19:04. Gregor Kobel, Mahmoud Daoud, Erling Holann, Marco Reus, Rafael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akandji, Julian Brandt, Donniel Malen, Jude Bellingham and Thoma Meunier will play for Dortmund today.

19:02. The composition of Besiktas has already appeared – look, here are Miralem Pjanic and Misha Batshuayi.

19:01. The first start in an hour will be played by Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Moldovan Sheriff and Ukrainian Shakhtar.

