Chelsea won the class, but there was no hopelessness in Zenit’s game. “

Sportbox.ru permanent expert commented on the results of the Champions League group stage match, in which Chelsea beat Zenit with a minimum score.

I confess that the expectations from the match were unambiguous: Chelsea will win, and, most likely, big. Last season, the Londoners won the Champions League, and the Petersburgers failed in the group, taking the last place ahead of schedule. At the same time, “Zenith” could not help Karavaev and Lovren, and these are big problems for the defense, plus the situation with Barrios was not clear until recently.

But Zenit, although it lost, left a generally favorable impression. They acted from behind without blunders (before the break Chelsea did not create chances at all), pressed episodes, tried to offer counterplay. Barrios, despite the fact that he arrived in England at the last moment after the national team, played very confidently in an unusual position as the third center-back. Sutormin and Chistyakov, on the whole, showed themselves well, replacing the main performers (especially considering the level of attacking opponents). Rookie Kritsyuk played confidently on the outs, helping the defenders against the mighty Lukaku. Rakitskiy was looking for partners with long-range passes, Claudinho was active, Azmun tried to cling to the balls. And in the end, we managed to create two moments. In the first case, the Iranian went to the goal – his shot was blocked by Rudiger. And in the end, Dziuba closed the cross – he almost hit the target from a lethal position. It can be seen that with the advent of Claudinho, Semak’s team had new options in the attack, but they still have to be played. Zenit had more opportunities to run away into fast breaks, which the guests could not take advantage of.

In a word, Zenit as a whole has come out of a difficult situation with dignity. We did not score points, but, perhaps, now they will add confidence, the players have gained important experience. However, it should be noted that Chelsea did not exert extra efforts to achieve the result. The hosts acted in a collected manner, with the main team, but they could move the ball faster. There was a feeling that Tuchel’s wards were capable of dramatically adding to the activity and taking their own at any moment, while the opponent was already at the limit of his current capabilities. One of those moments was Havertz’s appearance in the second half, but the pressure could have increased if necessary. Chelsea won in class, but this is not the case when the game of the opposing grandee of the Russian club smelled of hopelessness.