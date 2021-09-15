Cool link, aggressive style, reliable Metsola. Why Salavat Yulaev started the KHL season so brightly

The Ufa team has never started so successfully.



Salavat Yulaev won the first five matches of the KHL regular championship. This is the best start for the team in all 12 years in the league. Now the Ufa team leads the standings, leads in goals and goes with the best difference between goals scored and goals conceded.

At the same time, it cannot be said that Salavat beat only obvious outsiders. The team has not met with them yet. The same “Neftekhimik” (5: 1) before leaving for Ufa started with three victories in a row. There is nothing to say about Barys (5: 2), Avtomobilist (4: 2), Metallurg (7: 2) and Spartak (2: 1) – they are stable participants in the playoffs. The victory over Magnitka turned out to be special, with which Salavat got even for three defeats in the preseason.

Tomi Lamsa (left) / Photo: press service of “Salavat Yulaev” (hereinafter)

We have highlighted the key moments that allowed Salavat to start the season well. Even the team itself did not expect this. “Honestly, this was not supposed. The key was to build a winning team. Now you need to train and act in the same spirit. These are only five games “, – said the head coach of the team. Tomi Lamsa…

RINGS ALIGNED



After the departure from Ak Bars and during the preseason, Salavat recited that they would like to remove the skew in the links. So that all the fives are strong and dangerous, and not just the first. In practice, it turns out very well so far. At the start, 19 out of 24 hockey players were able to score points. At the same time, for example, the attackers have not yet scored goals or assists Victor Tikhonov and Danil Alalykin, defender Dinar Hafizullin… That is, it is a matter of time and, most likely, of the next matches.

It is clear that the first two links gain the most points. But earlier, and from the second five, one could expect a rollback game and restraining an opponent while the legionnaire link was resting. Now the fourth three attackers, consisting of their pupils, can also strain the opponent. And by name – in the third link now they play Peter Khokhryakov, Tikhonov and Jeff Platt, and behind the most experienced Grigory Panin with one of the best young Russian defenders Shakir Mukhamadullin…

Victor Tikhonov



For such a game, it is now not entirely clear where Lamsa will embed Rodiona Amirova, who should soon finally recover from a fracture of the clavicle. The club is already considering Amirov as the main player, and not just a promising pupil. In the preseason, he played in the first link at all. But now, it may well have to start with the fourth.

SECOND LINK IS STILL BETTER FIRST



At the same time, the first link cannot be called the leading one of Salavat now. And this is the main surprise. Although, in general, the top five became even more attacking after Panin was replaced by Khafizullin, who now also comes out in the first special brigade of the majority. After summer experiments with the separation of the Finns, Lamsa decided to roll back to the previous version, citing the fact that the legionnaires played well together last season and were consistently gaining points.

But while the Finns seem to have not yet rolled into the season. Especially Teemu Hartikainenwith only 2 (2 + 0) points. Marcus Granlund and Sakkari Manninen they do not really get out of the schedule, gaining 6 points. Probably, “Salavat” revised the preparation process and will now bring the legionnaires to the optimal form for the playoffs. Now Harty can afford to drink beer on weekends and play in economy mode.

Alexander Kadeikin



And it’s only for the best that Salavat is now coping without much effort from their best player. So the link opens up much better Alexandra Kadeikina, who at this stage can be called the leader in the team. And Kadeikin himself is now the best player on the team. And the top scorer with 7 (2 + 5) points. The role of Alexander as a whole has changed slightly. The central striker began to play the team much more often, to organize attacks. He was also transferred to the second special brigade of the majority, although he had previously played in the first as a pillar. At this rate, Kadeikin will be able to qualify for a place in the Russian national team for the Olympics, given that the team has always had a problem with the center forwards.

ALL NEWS FIT IN THE GAME



In the summer, the leadership of Salavat stated that the club did not have a single loss for the transfer campaign. And that all the departed players were found equal or even better quality replacement. So far, everything is correct. And this especially reflects just the second link.

Many criticized Salavat for signing the 35-year-old Nikolay Kulemin, which, it would seem, after the failure in “Magnitka” was not needed by any KHL club. The club initially took the striker for defensive qualities, as a replacement Vladimir Zharkov, only three times cheaper. But in the end, now Kulemin is the team’s best sniper of the season with 5 goals. This was not expected in Salavat either, although they understood that Nikolay would play better, since he healed the injury with which he had to play the entire previous season. At the moment, Kulemin is the second sniper in the league after Vadima Shipacheva (6 heads). It is unlikely that Nikolai will continue to play like this until the end of the season. The recession is inevitable. But he will definitely surpass his results last season.

Sergey Shmelev



Another discovery – Sergey Shmelev… It was assumed that he forms an excellent bond with Kadeikin. After all, they played together in the youth team, and then on the basis of Atlant. But everything was not supposed to be that good. Sergei is the only one in the team who scored points in every match. Now he has 6 (3 + 3). Shmelev was signed as a replacement for the one who left for Spartak Dmitry Kugryshev… According to statistics, the replacement was equivalent. Last season at Sochi, he scored 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists). But there was also skepticism – he had not played in a top club yet, which means he could not pull a higher level.

In a short line, it is worth mentioning Khafizullin. It is almost invisible. And that’s a great stat for a defender. Dinard has not yet earned a single penalty. The same can be said for Andrei Zubareve…

AGGRESSIVE STYLE



Also in “Salavat” they talked about the transition to a more aggressive style of hockey. Although the Ufa team is still losing steadily in strength techniques. Lamsa explained that it was not about them, but in general in the constant tension and pressure of the opponent. An attempt to take the puck on someone else’s half of the ice. The style has one negative feature – often Ufa residents overdo it. Now Salavat is the second team in the league after Metallurg in penalty minutes (74). On the other hand, the Ufa team is also second in the league after Neftekhimik in penalty time of the opponent (83), which also reflects their desire to constantly irritate the opponent.

The pressure of Salavat is clearly visible with the appearance of Tikhonov, who recovered from his injury. “For me, in general, it is a pleasant surprise that Kazan did not tie him tightly to itself. It seems to me that in the Kazan system he was an irreplaceable player, – the sports director of the club said about the newcomer. Vasily Chizhov… – There are strikers who know how to take the puck in a foreign zone. After losing, he can immediately join the fight. This is given to very few. Tikhonov seems to be not fast, but in time. It’s such a rough job and skill. ”

Jeff Platt



For the same purpose, the club extended the contract with 36-year-old Platt. “He will bite to the last. He has the ability to crawl into this needle eye. He will crawl through, survive, while not getting injured and winning the fight. He’s survivable. Who played hockey understands that sometimes you don’t want to play against this guy on the contrary. Well nafig him. It would be better if he played for us. You don’t like him as a person. He is unpleasant to you. But you understand that you would not want to play against him, ”Chizhov said about the Canadian.

Another question is that the same Platt was good in the last regular season, but disappeared in the playoffs. Like Tikhonov at Ak Bars.

PROGRESS OF PUPILS

Mukhamadullin, like Amirov, is no longer perceived as a pupil, only being brought up to the line-up, but as a full-fledged base player, from whom they expect a result. To their number has now been added and Danil Bashkirov… In general, this season, Salavat plans to consistently produce 4 – 5 players who have passed the club vertical in each match. The pupils now have their own three. At the moment – in the fourth link. And young people have shown that they can contribute to success. So the pupils took part in the defeat of “Magnitka”. Bashkirov scored 3 points, scoring and assists for goals Alexey Pustozerov and Artyom Pimenov.

Artyom Pimenov, Alexey Pustozerv and Danil Bashkirov



Although Pimenov at his 25 years old is already difficult to characterize precisely as a pupil. However, he received a stable place and role only now. Now Artyom has been eliminated for a month due to injury, but instead of him Alalykin will get a chance. In the summer “Salavat” lost a lot, but gave a lot of playing time to the youth. Now it is bearing fruit.

METSOLA STARTED DRAGGING

Juha Metsola

Yes, Salavat scored a lot. But the shots were made at the goal of the Ufa team too. but Juha Metsola dragged, which I could not believe at all a couple of days before the start of the season. Now the Finnish goalkeeper is the third in the league in terms of the percentage of reflected shots (95.7) and the coefficient of reliability (1.25). It is worth keeping in mind that Yuha may have a recession at any moment. But the fact that he is still able to add is good news.