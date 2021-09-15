DeepCool releases CG560 and CG540 Mid-Tower cases / News / Overclockers.ua

The range of DeepCool cases presented on the Ukrainian market will soon be supplemented with Mid-Tower solutions CG540 and CG560. Both new items are characterized by dimensions of 455 (L) x 230 (W) x 470 (H) mm and weigh about 7-7.5 kg. The main difference between them lies in the front wall: for the CG560 it is made of perforated plastic, while for the CG540 it is made of tempered glass with a pattern.

DeepCool CG540 and CG560 support up to E-ATX motherboards, seven expansion cards up to 380mm in length, a processor cooler up to 175mm in height, an ATX-compatible power supply, two 3.5 “and a pair of 2.5” drives. There are two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports available on the I / O panel, a combo 3.5mm audio jack and a fan control button.



DeepCool CG540 (left) and CG560

The package includes three 120-mm “turntables” with ARGB-lighting and one 140-mm without it, while owners can install two more 120/140-mm fans. There are also seats for three LSS radiators: under 280- / 360-mm in front, 240- / 280-mm at the top and 120- / 140-mm in the rear. Among other things, we can mention the presence of magnetic dust filters and a side panel made of tempered glass.

The hulls DeepCool CG540 and CG560 will enter the Ukrainian market in November with a recommended price of 2379 hryvnia.