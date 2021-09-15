Detailed analysis of Dreyer’s goals. Rubin bought a very extraordinary performer

Should be one of the best RPL transfers of the season.

Rubin beat Ural 4: 0. Hat-trick was scored by the newcomer of the Kazan team Anders Dreyer, becoming the first footballer in RPL history with such an achievement in a debut match. Of course, after one game it is difficult to draw full conclusions about the player and whether he will be able to adapt after moving to a new team. However, it can already be argued that at the age of 23 the Dane is already playing at a very high level.

Photo: Rubin press service

The first goal was scored by Dreyer already in the 2nd minute after serving from the left flank Khvichi Kvaratskhelia… It is important to note here that Anders played with the heel not only for reasons of aesthetics – the cross went behind him and he no longer had the opportunity to play with his working left foot more habitually. Probably, this is a consequence of not complete mutual understanding – Khvicha was giving a pass to where Dreyer had already managed to escape, so he had to hit cunningly.

It is important to note here the complete failure of the Ural’s center of defense. The only forward of Rubin Djordje Despotovic (2) the defense (3, 4, 5) holds well, blocking the possibility of a low pass to him. But according to Dreyer (1), absolutely no one plays. Anders should be given credit for showing flexibility, leaving his position on the flank and, most importantly, finding a free zone between defenders and defenders of the opponent well.

Screenshot of the broadcast “Match Premier”

Andres scored the second goal towards the end of the second half, when he showed surprising persistence for a flanking midfielder in the selection. The Dane won the fight at the bottom against the superior in size Artem Mamina, who, by the way, completely ruined this meeting. Well, after that there was the goal itself, which was preceded by another aesthetically filled moment with the ball tucked under him. Here it is important to pay attention not only to how Anders stopped the movement in time, but also to the blow itself. At that moment, both the goalkeeper and both defenders were expecting a shot into the far corner. Ilya Pomazun (3) began to shift from the bar to the center, which made it more difficult for him to jump into the near one due to counter-movement and inertia. One of the defenders (1) tried to cover the kick itself, obviously closing the far part of the goal for direction. The second (2), on the other hand, physically ran to the far post, although he did not have time for the episode a little. Dreyer, on the other hand, struck the bottom into the near corner – unexpectedly for all participants in the moment.

Screenshot of the broadcast “Match Premier”

Another situation with the participation of Anders pointwise shows how he was able to show such efficiency. He constantly burst into the penalty area in the center, while they did not have time to block him at all. This moment occurred in the 88th minute, between the second and third goals of the Danish footballer. If Soltmurad Bakaev saw a partner, and not in his usual manner tried to strike from a completely uncomfortable position, then he could have issued an assist a few minutes earlier. Dreyer is here completely alone in a huge empty zone between defenders and defenders. An accurate pass, a substituted foot, and it would have been a goal.

Screenshot of the broadcast “Match Premier”

Well, the ball itself at 90 + 1 minutes is a consequence of exactly the same burst. The pass made by Bakaev obviously went to Herman Onughu, but the striker of “Rubin” did not reach, and Dreyer again very timely appeared in the center of the penalty area without guardianship of the defense.

Anders is a smart football player who will be able to surprise with his non-standard solutions more than once. He has a really strong standing shot, high-quality speed dribbling and an amazing left foot. He has a low center of gravity, which allows him to quickly change direction and outplay opponents, which is extremely useful for a player in his role.

URAL PLANNED TO SURPRISE WITH A NEW SCHEME

Have “Rubin“ after injuries, two key attacking players recovered – Kvaratskhelia and Despotovich. Thus, before Leonid Slutsky a difficult task arose: how to fit Khvichu, Khakshabanovich, Dreyer and Despotovich on the field at the same time, and he successfully coped with it. Sead went to a position that was not the most familiar to him under the striker, and Hvicha and Dreyer played on the flanks – the already well-known 4-2-3-1 formation.

Command Igor Shalimov entered the field with three central defenders, 3-4-2-1. It is noteworthy that before that, the Urals did not play with such an arrangement in defense. They spent the whole pause in the national teams’ games working out a new combination. It turned out, as we understand, not very well. Despite the score, the Ural team pressed very actively and confidently on all parts of the field. However, the key disadvantage of such a decision is that such a pace is very exhausting. Players “Ural“ against a more skilled team, they made technical and more often tactical mistakes, which can be called a consequence of energy-consuming tactics.

Oliver Abildgaard / photo: Rubin press service

The second goal scored in the 13th minute was remarkable for the Kazan team. Defensive midfielder Oliver Abildgaard created a goal literally out of nothing, made a run-in from the depths and shot hard into the goalkeeper’s zone, where Mamin cut off his own goal. In general, throughout the game, Abildgaard and Ying Bom Hwang quite often they burst into free zones behind the backs of the Ural defenders, creating a numerical majority and dangerous moments.

It is interesting to see how Rubin broke the pressure of the opponents. In the build-up, one of the Kazan team’s defenders, as a rule, Abildgor, sat lower and created a three-loader center, thereby creating a numerical majority at the start of attacks. The other midfielder took a seat in the holding area, receiving balls and transferring them to the flanks. It turned out very well: the Ural team could not oppose Rubin with absolutely nothing.

Photo: screenshot of Match Premier broadcast

The pause for the national teams’ games clearly benefited Rubin: the team refreshed, the main attacking players returned, although Khvicha and Despotovich did not show what they could in the game compared to how they played before the injuries. Let’s hope that the players will return to their level and will show interesting and entertaining football. Slutsky’s team got more creative in the face of new players, fresh ideas began to appear, and together it looks very promising. After such a positive game, it can even be argued that there is a certain passion for getting into European cups next year.