Details of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s online meeting have become known

“It could really be called an engagement between two talented people!”





Legion media

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston











Recently, 56-year-old Brad Pitt and 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston took part in an online reading of the book Rapid Change at Ridgemont High School. The ex-spouses acted as lovers and acted out an erotic scene, from which the fans were completely delighted.

In addition to Pitt and Aniston, other Hollywood stars took part in the readings, such as Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Henry Golding and Dane Cook. The latter spoke on the Better Together podcast and talked about the organization of the event.

According to Cook, neither Jennifer nor Brad had any specific requirements for cooperation. “When I wrote to the actress, she was pleasantly excited. And yes, I’m not trying to paint her words. We had already confirmed several actors when it occurred to us to invite Brad Pitt. Then I thought: “Yes! It will happen, ”Dane shared.

The showman said that in the end, the actor was the last to join their team. “There was no hesitation on the part of Aniston and Pitt, there were no rules, there was nothing – no drama. What the audience saw was absolutely what we expected. It could really be called an engagement between two talented people! ”, – he summed up.

Recall that the relationship between Brad and Jennifer improved after the actor broke up with Angelina Jolie in 2016. Last year, Aniston even invited her ex-husband to her anniversary. At their birthday party, they had an important conversation, after which they became incredibly close.

This winter, fans of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston started talking about their romance renewal after the cast hugged affectionately backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, rumors about the couple’s relationship remained rumors. Ex-spouses just maintain good friendships.