Dinar Khafizullin spoke about the game in the first line of “Salavat Yulaev”

Defender of Salavat Yulaev Dinar Hafizullin shared his first impressions of playing for the new team.

– You played all five league matches for Salavat – with a plus 5 rating and an average playing time of under 16 minutes. Your first impressions of the new club are interesting.

– I can hardly say anything new about Salavat Yulaev. This is one of the historical leaders of the KHL, is the first in the Eastern Conference, has not lost a single point in five league games. So first impressions are the best.

– Who do you play with on the flight?

– Already from the second training session I have been paired with Philip Larsen and with the triplets of Teemu Hartikainen, Sakari Manninen and Markus Granlund. It is always interesting to play with such masters. In general, it seemed that special adaptation to the new team was not needed, we have an excellent fusion of experience and youth – in all fives.

– Many call the Ufa legionary unit the best in the league. Do you agree?

– This link has a telepathic understanding, people see and feel each other with closed eyes. So it is no coincidence that the first three “Salavat” have earned such ratings, – said Khafizullin Russia-Hockey.ru.